Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says he will not run for Congress in the 22nd Congressional District in November.

“In the past few days, I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from my family, friends, colleagues in government and residents from all throughout the New York 22nd District, especially here in Oneida County. Many have asked me to run for Congress and others have asked me to stay in my current role, which I’m blessed and honored to have," said Picente.

He says during his administration, he has modernized government; created a national partnership model with the Oneida Indian Nation; made unprecedented investment in education and infrastructure; protected farming and farmers; addressed mental health, drug abuse and school safety; fought the COVID-19 pandemic; rebuilt our healthcare system from the ground up; revolutionized our economy and have not raised property taxes in nearly a decade.

The county executive says the fruits of those accomplishments are literally all around us: the Comets; the AUD; Nexus; Wolfspeed; MVHS’s new hospital and the expansion of Rome Health; the Innovare Advancement Center; the MVCC campuses; the REA Wing; new housing, businesses and educational opportunities, and there is still more to see through.

Picente says he’s proud of his record as County Executive and he says it is vital to him that he serve in a capacity where he can move the county forward and get things done.

The Richest Counties In Central New York Overall, in Central New York, our best county in terms of being rich hit #19 overall according to Stacker. Scroll down to see which one came in at that ranking, and see where your county ranks too.

7 Great Art Museums To Visit In New York State Outside Of NYC New York City is the home to many art museums, including the Museum of Modern Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Guggenheim. But there are many world-class art museums in Upstate New York, most of them within driving distance from Central New York. Here are seven of them.