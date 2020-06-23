The Cheapest Colleges in New York – Top Value

Photo Credit - P.W. Creighton/WIBX

Are you still looking for the right place for your child to go to college? New York is actually home to some of the best schools to attend if you're looking for value.

According to CollegeStats.com the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy is the best value in the state with tuition at a low $4392.  The school is located in Kings Point, NY. and if you live in New York and are accepted, tuition is free.

Other area schools with low tuition rates include MVCC and Herkimer, Herkimer offers classes to out of state students at just under $8,000 and New York students can expect tuition at about $3300.

Other affordable schools include, Fulton Montgomery and Onondaga Central School.

 Check out this list from College Stats.com 

RankSchool NameCityStateNet CostSchool LevelRetention RateIn-State Cost
1

United States Merchant Marine Academy

Kings PointNY$4,3924 year95.33%$0
2

Dutchess Community College

PoughkeepsieNY$6,2642 year62.6%$3,200
3

Monroe Community College

RochesterNY$6,7952 year60.72%$3,416
4

Schenectady County Community College

SchenectadyNY$3,9042 year55.45%$3,456
5

Fulton-Montgomery Community College

JohnstownNY$7,9442 year53.31%$3,648
6

Mohawk Valley Community College

UticaNY$6,5152 year58.94%$3,810
7

Herkimer County Community College

HerkimerNY$7,7842 year56.16%$3,840
8

Genesee Community College

BataviaNY$6,2722 year56.74%$3,850
9

Adirondack Community College

QueensburyNY$7,2112 year55.92%$3,870
10

Niagara County Community College

SanbornNY$5,5782 year62.42%$3,888
11

Hudson Valley Community College

TroyNY$8,8292 year56.13%$3,980
12

Jefferson Community College

WatertownNY$5,6772 year56.73%$3,984
13

Finger Lakes Community College

CanandaiguaNY$9,5452 year55.52%$4,022
14

North Country Community College

Saranac LakeNY$7,1052 year52.09%$4,050
15

Clinton Community College

PlattsburghNY$7,1792 year55.45%$4,060
16

Columbia-Greene Community College

HudsonNY$5,7112 year64.01%$4,080
17

SUNY Broome Community College

BinghamtonNY$5,1632 year58.13%$4,108
18

Corning Community College

CorningNY$6,5932 year57.33%$4,150
19

Cayuga County Community College

AuburnNY$6,0372 year55.12%$4,200
20

Ulster County Community College

Stone RidgeNY$4,2252 year61.75%$4,230
21

Nassau Community College

Garden CityNY$7,1962 year69.98%$4,234
22

SUNY Westchester Community College

ValhallaNY$6,0272 year65.99%$4,280
23

Erie Community College

BuffaloNY$4,3692 year52.54%$4,295
24

Rockland Community College

SuffernNY$9,1302 year71.49%$4,299
25

Onondaga Community College

SyracuseNY$8,0112 year56.68%$4,300

 

Categories: Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top