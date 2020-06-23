The Cheapest Colleges in New York – Top Value

Are you still looking for the right place for your child to go to college? New York is actually home to some of the best schools to attend if you're looking for value.

According to CollegeStats.com the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy is the best value in the state with tuition at a low $4392. The school is located in Kings Point, NY. and if you live in New York and are accepted, tuition is free.

Other area schools with low tuition rates include MVCC and Herkimer, Herkimer offers classes to out of state students at just under $8,000 and New York students can expect tuition at about $3300.

Other affordable schools include, Fulton Montgomery and Onondaga Central School.

Check out this list from College Stats.com