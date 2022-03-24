The Community Foundation Creates Relief Fund for Ukrainian Refugees

The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties has established a community-wide fund in response to the military conflict in Ukraine.

The fund was started with $50,000 from the Ronald and Sheila Cuccaro Family Fund of the Community Foundation.

The Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund will direct all contributions to Utica’s refugee resettlement organization, The Center, to support its work assisting arriving Ukrainians and preparing them for life in the Mohawk Valley.

“In times of crisis our community has always come together to help, and our history shows that we welcome those fleeing conflict and turmoil elsewhere,” said Alicia Dicks, Community Foundation president/CEO. “Our partners at The Center need all of us right now, and I urge our partners and community residents to follow Ron and Sheila Cuccaro’s generous example and do what they can to support the organization and, through it, the Ukrainians who will soon be our neighbors.”

Shelly Callahan, Executive Director of The Center says donations secured through the fund will support the work of the organization, including housing costs, household goods, food, clothing, employment supports, case management, cultural orientation, and other essential services necessary to rebuild their lives here in the city and region."

Donations to the Ukrainian Relief Fund can be made at the Community Foundation website.

