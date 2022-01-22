‘Cuphead’ Comes to Netflix in First Trailer For Animated Series

Netflix has shared a wacky new look at The Cuphead Show!, an animated series based on the 2017 video game Cuphead. Developed by Dave Wasson, the first season will consist of 12 episodes — each running a tidy 12 minutes long.

Watch the trailer below, which combines “nostalgic delights, side-splitting gags, and a healthy dose of the heebie jeebies” together for one wild ride:

“Based on the award-winning video game that smashed onto the scene with a gorgeous retro animation style, The Cuphead Show! is a character-driven comedy series following the unique misadventures of loveable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman,” reads the official synopsis from Netflix. “As the two scour their surreal homeworld of the Inkwell Isles in search of fun and adventure, they always have each other’s back. Unless there’s only one cookie left, in which case it’s every cup for himself.”

Quite a few popular video games are getting the big-screen adaptation treatment as of late — from nostalgic favorites such as Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Mario Bros.to dramatically compelling entries including The Last of Us and Uncharted. The Cuphead Show! differs in that it is a series rather than a feature film, with the ultra-short episodes reflecting the run-and-gun style of the game itself.

With a TV-Y7 rating, The Cuphead Show! will undoubtedly attract young audience members. Its candy-coated animation style and fast-paced action might even tempt some kids to try their hand at the video game, but they should be warned — it's actually really hard.

The first season of The Cuphead Show! arrives on February 18, exclusively on Netflix.

