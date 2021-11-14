Thanksgiving is a special holiday for millions of people, because of family, tradition and, well, food. It's always a fun time here in Western New York, even the night before, which has become an unofficial holiday in Buffalo.

I love the food on Thanksgiving. The turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie are some of my all-time favorites, but what about feeding those foods to your pet?

I'll admit it, I've given my dog some Thanksgiving food before, since it's so hard to turn her down when she gives me those puppy eyes as I eat my stuffing.

Turns out, some of that Thanksgiving food isn't good for your pet, such as a dog.

Your pets can have foods such as white meat turkey, non-buttered mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin.

On the other hand, here are some of the foods your pet should avoid on Thanksgiving, according to WKBW.

Foods You Shouldn't Feed Your Pet on Thanksgiving

