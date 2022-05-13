The Most Popular Baby Names In New York, What Names Top The List?

The Social Security Administration is releasing the most popular baby names in New York State for 2021.

Topping the list are Liam for boys and Olivia for girls.

Here's a look at the Top Five names for boys and girls in New York:

Boys

Liam Noah Lucas Joseph Jacob

Girls

Olivia Emma Sophia Mia Amelia

How does New York compare to the rest of the country?

Here are the top national baby names or 2021:

BOYS

Liam Noah Oliver Elijah James

GRILS

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Ava

The agency began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880.

At the time of a child’s birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, making Social Security America’s source for the most popular baby names.

In addition to each state’s top baby names (and names for U.S. territories), Social Security’s website has a list of the 1,000 most popular boys and girls names for 2021.

To see the fastest rising girls and boys names in 2021, go to socialsecurity.gov.

Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi encourages everyone to enjoy the baby names list and, while online, create a my Social Security account at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

My Social Security, born ten years ago this month, is a personalized online account that people can use beginning in their working years and continuing while receiving Social Security benefits.

