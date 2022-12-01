The Time I finally Saw The Complete Fleetwood Mac

Like so many others my age, I was raised on the music of Fleetwood Mac. Many a car ride of my youth was filled with the sounds of Go Your Own Way, Don't Stop and The Chain. It wasn't much later when the Might Mac released their mega latter day hit "Little Lies", sung by the incredible Christine McVie who sadly passed away November 30, 2022, at the age of 79. The band then went through some lineup changes before reforming for their reunion live event The Dance. Not long after, Christine would leave the band and retire from touring.

TSM/Hyde TSM/Hyde loading...

Get our free mobile app

This would leave me out of luck as it pertained to seeing the Mac live. I was steadfast in my refusal to not see anything but the authentic Rumours era lineup of 5. As the four continued touring, I would not purchase any tickets. But opportunity was soon knocking.

TSM/Hyde TSM/Hyde loading...

The rumors (no pun intended) began to swirl in 2014 that Christine would be rejoining the band and there would be a world tour. That would tour would find its way to my hometown at the time and I quickly snapped up front row tickets. I had waited too long for this moment and in March of 2015, the night arrived.

The band sounded fantastic. Their full complement back in place, you could feel the energy of this band that had been through so much and had once again grown to full strength. Smiles were exchanged many times throughout the show. Hit after hit rang through the arena as one by one, Cristine, Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham all took turns taking lead on their respective masterpieces. This lineup would not last much longer as the very personalities that created some of the most timeless music ever had, of course, also created more drama and members were ousted and Fleetwood Mac moved on. But for someone like me, this was the ultimate night of Mac Madness.

TSM TSM loading...

Fleetwood Mac Solo Albums Ranked There have been more than 40 of these outside projects, which deepen and add to the band's legacy.

Fleetwood Mac Albums Ranked It's easy to focus on Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks when considering a list of Fleetwood Mac albums, but the band's legacy extends well beyond that.