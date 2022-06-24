The Utica Zoo Cares For All…Including Teddy Bears and Stuffed Animals

The Utica Zoo has showed for years that they care about all different kinds of animals, and now they're expanding that to the animals that may live in your child's bedroom or playroom.

The concept is so cute - a teddy bear clinic. It's happening at the Utica Zoo this Saturday. All you have to do is make an appointment for the teddy bear or any other stuffed animal that is well loved in your family, and they have the chance to get their annual checkup.

Appointments take place every 15 minutes between 10 AM and 2 PM, so your little one can make sure their furry best friend is healthy and in good condition. Or, if you know it needs a little bit of "surgery" - the staff at the zoo can help make sure and injuries are aided.

Tell our docents if your stuffed animal is in need of any specific repairs, and then our docents will provide top of the line stuffed animal care and a certificate of health for your best friend after the visit.

The Teddy Bear Clinic is free for anyone with entry into the Utica Zoo.

Utica Zoo Admission Rates

Children 1 & Under - FREE

Child 2 to 12 - $5.00

Adult 13 to 61 - $8.00

Senior 62+. Military, College w/ID - $7.00

Keep in mind if you're planning on visiting that the Zoo is going through some construction. The new Visitor Center is currently being built and the new entrance will be located at the NYPA New York Energy Zone building, right next to the Zoo.

Isn't this the cutest idea? If all kids need to get their checkups, maybe having their teddy bear/stuffed animals going to get a check-up will make them feel better about seeing the doctor? So many people I know, their kids hate going to their appointments. Maybe something like this will make it easier for them for the future.

