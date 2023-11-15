These Thanksgiving Desserts Are Apparently New York State’s Favorites

Will any of these sweet treats make it onto your dinner table next week?

Thanksgiving is days away, and that means people are starting to fantasize about what'll be lining their plates.

If you're a savory person, you're probably jazzed about all the things you can coat in gravy.

But, if you have a sweet tooth, chances are you're thinking about what comes after the turkey's been served.

New York's Top Thanksgiving Desserts Revealed...

With any massive family gathering, the dessert table tends to get overcrowded with fudgy brownies, colorful cupcakes, an assortment of pies, and maybe even a few sugar-free things for your aunt who's been on a diet since 1996.

But which dessert is New York's top pick?

A new study from OnlineCasinos.com looked into exactly that. After polling 3,000 people to find out which dessert they crave the most on Turkey Day, they determined which treats are the all-time champions.

They also figured out what desserts you're best not bringing to the family gathering because hardly anyone said they enjoyed them.

The Least-Liked Desserts

OnlineCasinos finalized their results in a string of tiers, ranging from "superior" to "low."

In the latter category was cranberry cake, buttermilk pie, rhubarb pie, banoffee pie and, strangely, a cheese board.

Then again, what monster would make people wait to eat an appetizer? If that was your plan this year, don't be a jerk and let people load up on cheese before they gorge on snowflake rolls and pumpkin soup.

"Mid" and "Acceptable" Desserts

If you're planning on making a mud pie for Thanksgiving, just know that made it into the second-lowest category.

While who doesn't love chocolate, it seems people's palates are more geared toward festive, fall-like flavors around Thanksgiving. If you think of it, mud pie is an acceptable dessert you can serve year-round while other desserts are only around for a few weeks.

Getting up to the "good" category were offerings full of juicy and fruity goodness. The three desserts to make this category were all pies: peach cobbler, blueberry pie, and lemon meringue pie.

Although these desserts tend to be more of a summertime thing, people will still dive into them at the Thanksgiving table.

And that leads us to the desserts New Yorkers want to see most on November 23.

All About Pies

Five different pies made it to the "superior" category in this roundup and several of them aren't surprising in the least.

Coming in 6th place in the "superior" category was cookies, because you can never go wrong with cookies.

In fifth and fourth place were respectively the cherry pie and the key lime pie.

And here is how New York voted with the top 3 Thanksgiving desserts:

Third Place : Pecan Pie

: Pecan Pie Second Place : Apple Pie

: Apple Pie First Place: Pumpkin Pie

New York was in lockstep with the majority of the continental U.S. with its love of pumpkin pie.

In fact, 40 other states voted this pie the overall champion of Thanksgiving desserts.

Hopefully this list will aid you in cooking (or buying) the best dessert so you can be the Thanksgiving MVP this year.

