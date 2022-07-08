This Catskills Destination Is Off Limits Unless You Have A Permit! Why?

Last Summer we took a ride just South of the Capital Region to a place that looks magical. Even the name sounds mysterious, Peekamoose Blue Hole. This destination has been described as an ancient whirlpool with crystal clear water that suggests a blue color when the sun hits it just right. It looks almost tropical but it's in the Catskills.

This Summer you are welcome to visit and explore, as long as you purchase a permit in advance. You might say "what a bunch of garbage!" and you might literally be right.

Get our free mobile app

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, you will need a permit if you are headed to Peekamoose Valley Riparian Corridor and that's where you will find the Peekamoose Blue Hole. You can obtain a permit 24 hours prior to your visit for $10. You can get your permit HERE.

In addition to the beauty of Peekamoose there have been reports of overcrowding and not everyone obeying the 7 principles of the "leave no trace" policy. Some of these principles include dispose of waste properly and be considerate to others. I saw some of the vandalism myself when I visited. Who spray paints a tree?

dec.ny.gov dec.ny.gov loading...

With the permit regulations maybe the Forest Rangers will have a better chance of keep this destination beautiful. Plan ahead and be prepared. This is one of the most beautiful locations in New York State. Let's hope this helps preserve this beauty.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.



LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

