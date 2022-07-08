This Catskills Destination Is Off Limits Unless You Have A Permit! Why?
Last Summer we took a ride just South of the Capital Region to a place that looks magical. Even the name sounds mysterious, Peekamoose Blue Hole. This destination has been described as an ancient whirlpool with crystal clear water that suggests a blue color when the sun hits it just right. It looks almost tropical but it's in the Catskills.
This Summer you are welcome to visit and explore, as long as you purchase a permit in advance. You might say "what a bunch of garbage!" and you might literally be right.
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, you will need a permit if you are headed to Peekamoose Valley Riparian Corridor and that's where you will find the Peekamoose Blue Hole. You can obtain a permit 24 hours prior to your visit for $10. You can get your permit HERE.
In addition to the beauty of Peekamoose there have been reports of overcrowding and not everyone obeying the 7 principles of the "leave no trace" policy. Some of these principles include dispose of waste properly and be considerate to others. I saw some of the vandalism myself when I visited. Who spray paints a tree?
With the permit regulations maybe the Forest Rangers will have a better chance of keep this destination beautiful. Plan ahead and be prepared. This is one of the most beautiful locations in New York State. Let's hope this helps preserve this beauty.