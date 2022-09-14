Upstate NY, Albany Lax Legend Wins Award for Helping Fight Indigenous Abuse

Lyle Thompson is one of the best, if not the greatest, lacrosse players to ever walk the Earth.

Born and raised in the Onondaga Nation Indian Territory, 15 minutes south of Syracuse, Thompson rose to prominence in the lacrosse world as a member of the UAlbany Great Danes. Thompson took his talents to the professional ranks, and has become one of the greatest lacrosse players, indoor and outdoor, of all-time.

So, naturally, as the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League season came to a close, Thompson was able to add more awards to his metaphorical mantle.

UAlbany Great Danes' Legend Thompson Wins Multiple PLL Season Awards

According to a report from The Daily Gazette, Upstate New York and Albany lacrosse legend Lyle Thompson took home multiple season awards following the conclusion of the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League season.

First, Thompson was named the Eamon McEneaney Attackman of the Year. His 44 points and 26 goals led the PLL this past season. It was Thompson’s first Attackman of the Year award, according to the article.

One can argue that the second award he won, was also the more important of the two. For the second time, Thompson was awarded the Welles Crowther Humanitarian Award by the PLL.

Thompson was a prominent figure in the fight to raise awareness about a serious atrocity that took place in Canada: their residential school system.

Please, if you don't know about this, take a moment and do a bit of research on this, but do it with the knowledge that some of the information may be very disturbing. In short, Canada established a system of boarding schools for their Indigenous population, and would demean, belittle and abuse the residents to the point of severe mental and physical damage, or worse.

Thompson has worked to raise awareness about the residential school system, and build support for the Indigenous populations in Canada, as well as the United States. Now, for the second straight season, his efforts have been rewarded by the nation's top outdoor lacrosse league.

It's one thing to be a superior athlete, and dominate on the field. While it's certainly special to see that, it's not particularly rare in sports.

What is rare, however, is to find a superior athlete, who is also willing to work hard off-the-field for a cause they believe in, and what Lyle Thompson is doing for the Indigenous population in North America deserves all the credit in the world.

Congratulations, to a great Great Dane.

