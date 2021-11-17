This Utica Business Will Help You Put Up All Your Christmas Lights

It's starting to get cold outside, and that means Christmas is right around the corner. Maybe you want to start getting into the holiday spirit with your holly jolly Christmas decorations, but either don't have the time to put them up at home or don't want to bare the cold? There's a solution for that right here in Utica.

Jake and Jared Schultz were born and raised in Utica and love the Utica community. They started Utica Lights in 2018 to help families light their homes during the holidays.

The response has been overwhelming and driven by our efforts to customize packages that really work for the homeowner. We realized early on that providing the lights, install and take-down services makes the process easy.

Utica Lights provides the Christmas lights for you rent for the holiday season. And just like they said above, the best part is that they take care of the install and take down of the lights.

There's three different packages available that you can purchase for the season, as well as several add-ons that can make your house the coolest, brightest house on the block.

Our pricing is very transparent and straightforward. In our experience, customers always love the low quoted price then realize it didn’t include A, B, C, or D was required. The price is never the price. At Utica Lights, our package price is exact. The ONLY reason the price would increase is if you added more lights, a wreath or extended your rental.

Utica Lights currently only offers installation in Oneida County, but they aren't the only business offering this service. A company in Syracuse is as well.

Syracuse Holiday Lighting has many different packages available as well. You can read more about what they have to offer here.

It's such a great idea for anyone who doesn't have the time or energy to Christmas-fy their homes themselves.

Are you excited to light up this year? Let us know in our station app.

