This Immersive, New York Holiday Experience Features 750,000 Lights

After apple picking season ends here in New York, one orchard will transform into a winter wonderland with a magical light display you need to see to believe.

The Harvest and Moon Farm and Orchard in North Salem, New York, in Westchester County will for the second year host LUMAGICA USA . It's an over mile and a half walk-through light display with several new and brilliant displays that use over 750,000 lights.

According to the North Salem Post, the 2022 experience will take ,visitors on a journey through six magical spaces: Sparkling Light, Into the Wonderland, Magical Trees, A Great Celebration, Treats and Sweets, and Beyond the Forest.

Guests can expect to encounter enormous, illuminated displays–including a 20-foot-tall reindeer and a soaring parrot offering plenty of photo ops–as they wind their way along the trail. Whimsical creatures and many surprises will dot the orchard’s landscape, including light tunnels timed to a musical performance.

The LUMAGICA USA experience is running from November 18 – December 30, 2022, Monday through Sunday from 4 to 9 PM. Ticket prices range depending on based on single, family or group ticket options.

Get our free mobile app

The great thing about this holiday display is it's a walk through display. Visitors can grab a warm drink and an illuminated wand on their way in to begin the trail. At the end of the trail, guests can relax around the fire pits and enjoy Harvest Moon’s hot food, cider donuts, and seasonal drinks. Organizers say it takes about a half hour to 45 minutes to get the full experience.

You can learn more now and get tickets by tapping the button below.

Longest Christmas Lights Display in the World a Short Drive from CNY Millions travel to Niagara Falls for the Winter Festival of Lights to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays that run from November 12, 2022, through February 20, 2023.

Light Up Your Holidays With These 16 Upstate "Festival of Lights" It has become a holiday tradition for the whole family. More than 50 New York State communities have drive-through Christmas lights festivals which run (for the most part) all the way to New Years. It is great fun to ride in the comfort and warmth of your own vehicle as you gaze upon thousands of twinkling lights, animated characters, and lighted exhibits from local businesses. Here are some of the best. We hope you check them all out!