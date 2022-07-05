Live Like A King Of The Thousand Islands In New York When You Buy This Home

If you've ever wanted to own a home on the water of the St. Lawrence River and the Thousand Islands in New York, now is your chance.

Located in the community of Oak Point New York, Acorn Point could be yours for $399,000. The property is for sale with Meyer Real Estate LLC:

Boasting 1.1 acres and nearly 700 feet of waterfront, the river frontage surrounds you on 3 sides of the peninsula with pristine, highly desirable 270 degree views of the river. The opportunity to own a rare piece of riverfront, with island-like privacy such as this, comes along once in a lifetime!

This home is located within the Thousand Islands with a 15 minute drive to Alexandria Bay and 30 minutes to the Ogdensburg- Prescott international bridge. The home was built in 1890, and comes with 816 square feet. You'll have 1 bedroom, and 1 bath located on 1.10 acres of land.

Imagine spending your summers enjoying bonfires or relaxing in your chair on the flat rocks admiring the ships as they pass all while taking in breathtaking panoramic views. The downriver side of the property is protected offering an ideal spot to build a dock.

Along with the views, you'll get a screened in porch along the front and side of the cottage with open living and dining rooms. The downside, the kitchen is on the smaller side. Imagine the parties you could host, family get togethers, and truly just soak in the beauty of Upstate New York.

This home can be yours for $399,000 with Meyer Real Estate LLC. Learn more online here. Take a virtual tour of the home now, and check out some of the incredible views:

Home For Sale In The Thousand Islands Let's You Live Like Kings If you've ever wanted to own a home on the water of the St. Lawrence River and the Thousand Islands in New York, now is your chance.



Inside Staggering $24 Million New Secret Yacht Seen in Thousand Islands See inside the jaw-dropping $24 million Yacht called the 'New Secret' seen sailing around the Thousand Islands.

Haunted Thousand Island Mansion