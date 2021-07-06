Three Injured In Jet Ski Accident On The St. Lawrence River

Four people were injured over the weekend in a jet ski accident on the St. Lawrence River in the Village of Clayton.

State Police say a jet ski operated by 15-year old Trevor Dziedzic of Barneveld was headed toward another jet ski that was not under power and was floating with a passenger.

Police say Dziedzic tried an evasive maneuver but collided with the jet ski.

17-tyear old Ethan Lauren of Cicero and 14-year old Kara Schloicka of Kiameshia Lake, NY were thrown from the stationary jet ski

Dziedzic was airlifted to University Hospital in Syracuse with internal injuries.

A passenger on Dziedciz’s je ski, 14-year old Christopher Siriano of Rome, was not injured in the collision.

Schloicka and Lauren were transported to River Hospital in Alexandra Bay with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say bystanders helped with getting all he injured parties to a boat and brought them to shore.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.

It was a busy Fourth of July weekend for law enforcement on local waterways.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol investigated reports of a possible drowning on Oneida Lake on the Fourth of July.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says during the response, officials learned the reported victim had been pulled from the water and was aboard a vessel receiving CPR.

On Sunday, three people had to be rescued after the canoe they were on capsized near the NYS Barge Canal break wall in Sylvan Beach. All three were pulled from the water.

The three were issued citations for not having personal flotation devices aboard the canoe.

The Sheriff's Office continues to encourage anyone who plans to go out on the water in a boat or on another marine vehicle to always wear a life jacket or have one near by.