A new, national ranking claims New York has some of the best sledding spots in the entire country.

Where in New York are the best hills to take the kids for some quintessential winter fun?

Growing up, my parents would always take my sister and I to this massive hill in Durham, CT, whenever they wanted us to have a rip-roaring good time on the toboggan.

Everyone would pile onto the long sled and whip downhill at insane speeds before hitting the snowbank at just the right angle so we'd launch like a rocketship before coming to a bumpy stop.

Snow Ride John Titchen/Three Lions/Getty Image loading...

Frankly, I'm amazed my mother's childhood toboggan survived everything my sister and I put it through! The above photo, which was taken in 1955, shows a sled like the one that's been in the family for decades.

The fact it's still intact and being used by my nieces is really is a testament how things really were built differently back in the day.

While Frederick White Farm will always have a special place in my heart, it did not make a new list of the 100 best sledding spots in America.

The study was created by Gunther Kia, who polled thousands of families to reveal the spots they take their kids for a day of exhilarating but exhaustive winter fun.

In the end, 3 gems across New York made the list and they sound nothing short of fantastic.

Coming in 86th place was Mendon Ponds Park in Pittsford, which is around the Rochester area.

Major Winter Storm Blankets Northeast With Snow Bruce Bennett/Getty Images loading...

Families said the area offers the best rolling hills and tranquil, snow-kissed sights. Respondents said the environment adds to the delightful park, which also offers plenty of winding trails and scenic open spaces for additional family fun, especially around Christmastime.

In 41st place was Hunter Mountain in Hunter, NY. This hidden gem can be found in the Catskills and is geared toward having some high octane fun on freshly packed snow.

Hunter Mountain offers dedicated snow tubing lanes that are decked to the halls for the holidays.

Respondents added, "On Christmas, the mountain’s snowy landscape and vibrant atmosphere make it a magical destination for sledding and other winter activities."

Major Nor'Easter Hits East Coast Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

Finally, coming in 15th place nationally was Central Park and the reason it claimed such a high spot on the national ranking was because of the decor.

The area goes all out for the holidays and prides itself into becoming the defacto Winter Wonderland of New York.

"The Pilgrim Hill and Cedar Hill slopes offer exciting rides for sledding enthusiasts of all ages, framed by the iconic city skyline. It’s the perfect spot to combine holiday cheer with city charm," respondents added.

Personally, I think the reason this place ranks so highly is because there are plenty of public bathrooms and nearby places to grab a quick bite for parents that have spent the day hauling their kids up hills.

Do you agree these 3 destinations deserve to rank among America's best sledding spots? Let us know what spot you would nominate if you had the chance.

Here's some of our suggestions!

