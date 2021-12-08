Three People Injured After Being Struck in Their Front Yard by Motorist

Three people, including a 10-year-old, were hospitalized due to injuries sustained after being struck by a motorist on State Route 26 in the Town of Westmoreland.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says deputies responded responded to the single-car accident scene near Lowell Road just before 6PM Tuesday. Maciol says their preliminary investigation determined 21-year-old Elizabeth Slocum of Oriskany Falls was driving her 2004 Jeep North on Route 26 when she attempted to pass another vehicle. Deputies say due to unsafe speed and being in an improper passing lane Slocum was not able to pass the vehicle she was intending to. As she was trying to re-enter the northbound lane, deputies say she lost control of her vehicle.

Maciol says when Slocum lost control of her Jeep it spun around, entered the southbound lane and exited the roadway. In leaving the roadway, deputies say Slocum struck two mailboxes, hit three individuals as they were crossing their yard and ended up hitting a camper parked in the yard, causing severe damage.

Officials have identified two of the three victims in the accident. Maciol says 51-year-old John Pearson of Rome, 53-year-old Lisa Pearson and a 10-year-old girl whose name will not be released all were hit and ultimately transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of injuries. Slocum is now facing several charges including Speed Not Reasonable and Prudent, Failure To Keep Right, Driving To The Left Of Pavement Markings In a No Passing Zone and Operating Without Insurance. She will answer the charges in Town of Westmoreland court at a later date.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Westmoreland Fire Department, COCVAC Ambulance, Vineall Ambulance, the New York State Police and Rocker’s Automotive Rescue.

