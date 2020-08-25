Three Utica Residents Facing Weapons Charges

Utica Police have arrested three city residents on weapons charges following two separate incidents.

38-year old Erving Gary and 27-year old Makayla Nadarevic were arrested following a traffic stop on Churchill Avenue.

Police say a search of their vehicle turned up a loaded revolver, ammunition and a quantity of drugs.

The stop was relative to an earlier call regarding a man in a vehicle who had allegedly engaged in an argument and displayed a handgun during the altercation.

32-year old Jarrell Edwards was arrested after leading officers on a foot chase through backyards in the area of Noyes and Plant Streets.

Police were called to the area regarding an argument involving a man with a handgun

Police say during the pursuit, Edwards allegedly discarded a fanny pack style bag that contained a loaded handgun.

Charges against the three include criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.