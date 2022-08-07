TikTok Video Shows Sad State of The Newburgh Mall

How is a Sears store surviving in this place?

Indoor malls are often the pulse of a city's social life. Most malls become extremely busy in the afternoons and are usually swamped on the weekends and holidays.

However, there's one mall in the Hudson Valley that seems like it is on life support.

I hate being rude but if I fell and hit my head in this mall and and woke up with amnesia, I would think I was living in I Am Legend. Would anyone even notice me lying on the ground? Malls did struggle a little bit during the COVID-19 pandemic. People didn't want to gather indoors in large crowds. I was at the Danbury Fair mall during the first COVID wave and it seems like there were more people there.

Despite looking empty it has a pretty decent review online. It was rated 3.6 out of 5 stars on Google.

I didn't grow up in the Hudson Valley. Was this mall ever booming? Was it busy at one time? How long has it been a ghost town?

What will it take to revive the Newburgh Mall? How can we fix this?

Check out this video that was shared on TikTok last month.

Here is another video of the desolate mall.