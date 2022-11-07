Tipped Off? Utica Cops Say Man’s Action Drew Attention To Self

A Sunday morning stroll, allegedly while toting a stolen handgun, has a Utica man facing several charges.

Officers on patrol say they noticed a man walking who started acted suspicious once he noticed them. Police say the man, 26-year-old Raheem Hightower, tensed-up and removed a shoulder bag he'd been carrying and drop it over a fence, then continue walking without it, after noticing officers.

Police say after stopping to review the bag's contents, which included what turned out to be a stolen handgun, Hightower was taken into custody nearby. Officers say the gun's serial number revealed it had been reported stolen to Utica police about a half and a half ago, in May of 2021.

photo via Utica Police - photo via Utica Police - loading...

Hightower is facing charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree with more charges possible, police said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

