Tommy Castro Leads with 5 Blues Music Awards Nominations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tommy Castro, Chris Cain and Tom Hambridge have earned the most nominations for this year's Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tennessee.

Nominations for the 43rd Blues Music Awards were disclosed Thursday by the Memphis-based Blues Foundation.

Winners will be announced May 5 at a ceremony at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis. Castro, a guitarist and singer, leads the way with five nominations.

They include B.B. King entertainer of the year, album of the year and band of the year, with The Painkillers.

Cain and Hambridge each received four nominations.

