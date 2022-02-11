Tommy Castro Leads with 5 Blues Music Awards Nominations

Tommy Castro Leads with 5 Blues Music Awards Nominations

FILE PHOTO: WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 11: Tommy Castro performs duirng the SiriusXM's Bluesville Blues Festival at SiriusXM Radio on November 11, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tommy Castro, Chris Cain and Tom Hambridge have earned the most nominations for this year's Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tennessee.

Nominations for the 43rd Blues Music Awards were disclosed Thursday by the Memphis-based Blues Foundation.

Winners will be announced May 5 at a ceremony at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis. Castro, a guitarist and singer, leads the way with five nominations.

They include B.B. King entertainer of the year, album of the year and band of the year, with The Painkillers.

Cain and Hambridge each received four nominations.

Police In New York Need Help Solving 7 Cold Cases Of Murdered Children

This New York Airbnb Features a Massive Indoor Pool for Guests

You don't find a lot of places that have access to an indoor pool, but this Airbnb crosses off that requirement you may have. This year round indoor pool house is 2000 square feet located in the lower Adirondacks of New York. Check it out below.

TAKE A TOUR: This Former Day Spa is For Sale in Westmoreland

The former Time for Me Day Spa building is for sale at 7201 State Route 5 in Westmoreland. Take a look inside. Would you consider it for your next home, or maybe a new business venture?

11 Vintage Upstate General Stores and Five and Dime Stores

We all have memories of those great little five and dime stores and general stores of our youth. They were the heartbeat of our communities. They sold just about everything, you could get a pretty good meal in most of them, and of course the showstopper was always the rows of penny candies. Upstate still has plenty of these stores around (some of them 100, 150, 170 years old!). Here is a list to start you on your trip back to the general stores of your youth. They are all great!
Filed Under: Blues Music Awards, music
Categories: Associated Press, Entertainment News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top