Top 6 Zip Codes In Central New York Where Sex Offenders Live

There are nearly 800 registered sex offenders in Oneida County, New York and about 125 in Herkimer County according to homefacts.com. After diving deeper into these numbers, we are breaking down how many sex offenders live in communities in the Mohawk Valley.

The zipcodes below have the most registered sex offenders living in that area. Take a look.

By law, sex offenders cannot be anonymous and residents in any community can search the registry and see how closely in proximity a registered sex offender lives to them.

Registered sex offenders are assigned a risk by judge after a court hearing:

Level 1 (low risk of re-offense)

Level 2 (medium risk of re-offense)

Level 3 (high risk of re-offense).

By law, only Level 2 and Level 3 sex offenders are included in this online directory.

The registry contains a lot of information including, photos of the offender, names and/or aliases, home/work addresses and convictions that require registration (if necessary).

