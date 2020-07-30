Town Of Lee Man Pinned Under Tree After Cutting It Down

A Town of Lee man is recovering from injuries sustained during the removal of a tree off of Quaker Hill Road.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, 65-year-old Robert Pflender was working in the woods cutting down a tree Wednesday afternoon.

Maciol reports Pflender lost his balance after cutting down the tree and fell to the ground.

The tree then hit the ground, bounced and rolled onto Pflender pinning him to the ground. He was able to use his cell phone to call for help.

The Lee Center and Westernville Fire Departments both responded to the scene and helped remove the tree from Pflender’s leg.

He sustained minor injuries to his legs and was transported to St. Elizabeth’s for further evaluation.