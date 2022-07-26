Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges Against A Rome Man

A traffic stop in Rome has led to drug charges against a Rome man.

Members of the Rome Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit stopped a vehicle on teh 300 block of South Jay Street about 4:40 Monday afternoon

Police say the driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Andrew Seifert, was driving with a suspended license.

He was taken into custody and search of his vehicle was conducted.

During the search, officers allegedly found a quantity of a crystal-like substance.

Officers searched Seifert at Rome Police Headquarters and found him in possession of a crystal-like substance.

Both substances turned out to be methamphetamine.

Seifert was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator and failure to obey a traffic control device.

He was held pending arraignment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

The arrest was made by members of the Rome PD’s Street Crimes Unit (SCU).

The unit was implemented in April as a result of the rise in gun-related crimes in Rome’

The Street Crimes Unit works in conjunction with the Special Investigations Unit, who gather intel on potential weapons possession and narcotics related crimes.

The officers are not responding to everyday calls for service. That allows them the freedom and time to focus their efforts on these types of crimes and criminals.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

