The New York State Department of Transportation is issuing a travel advisory for the Village of Herkimer.

Wednesday, October 27 through Thursday, October 28, motorists using the South Washington Street Bridge between Route 5S and Marginal Road will encounter a temporary closure of the bridge from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM both days.

DOT crews will be making repairs to the navigation lights on the bridge.

There will be several signs notifying motorists of the temporary bridge closure.

