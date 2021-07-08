A new traffic pattern is going into effect around a busy North Utica intersection that has been the subject of driver complaints, and sometimes long wait times, especially this summer with a re-paving project underway.

The intersection is Herkimer Road and Van Rensselaer, parallel to the Burger King and Big Lots plaza. The area sees plenty of commercial traffic from that lot, combined with cars coming and going to the even busier Price Chopper Plaza on the next block. A release from the city of Utica also mentions residential traffic flowing through that intersection along with city fire department response vehicles coming from Utica Fire Station 5, located just a block-up on Van Rensselaer, at the corner of School Road.

''In response to these concerns and the fact that the intersection is being resurfaced, there is an opportunity for change'', a release from the Utica Police Department read.

The following changes are set to go into effect on tomorrow - July 9, weather permitting. They will remain in effect on a 30-day trial basis and will then re-evaluated, city officials said. Signage reflecting these changes will be i place:

Upgrades to the traffic signal at the intersection of Herkimer Road and Van Rensselaer Road as well as the associated traffic signal at the intersection of Herkimer Road and Leland Avenue will be implemented to assist with continuous traffic flow

The traffic signal at the intersection of Herkimer Road and Van Rensselaer Road will be set to “flash”

Traffic entering the intersection from Van Rensselaer Road will be right turn only

Traffic entering the intersection from Big Lots Shopping Plaza will be right turn only

Traffic exiting the Burger King Lot onto Herkimer Road will be right turn only

Traffic traveling eastbound on Herkimer Road will not be able to make a left turn onto Van Rensselaer Road

Traffic traveling westbound on Herkimer Road will not be allowed to make a left turn into Big Lots Plaza

