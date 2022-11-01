8 of TripAdvisors Top 20 Museums In New York State Are In Upstate

With more than 1,000 museums, New York is a history lover’s state. The American Alliance of Museums says the only state with more museums is California – which is three times our size. With millions of visitors to our museums each year, becoming a TripAdvisor Top 20 is not easy. It takes great, knowledgeable staff and an experience way above average.

With the highest amount of visitors heading to New York City, you’d think they would own the TripAdvisor Top 20 Museums by review volume alone. Actually, Upstate New York has more museums on the list than any other region in the state, including NYC.

8 of TripAdvisor’s Top 20 Museums in New York State Are In Upstate Upstate contributes 40% of TripAdvisor's list . New York City takes two in the top three. The National 9/11 Memorial and Museum, which is truly one of the most emotional and moving memorials in the world, is number one with a 4.5 out of a staggering 95,990 reviews. Number three is The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Central Park.

Western New York has the number two spot with The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester. While Upstate doesn’t crack the top three, the region takes the majority of the rest of the list. How many of these must-visit places have you been to?

