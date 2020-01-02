President Trump has signed the bi-partisan Support for Suicide Prevention Coordinators Act, which was co-sponsored by Congressman Anthony Brindisi.

The bill requires the Comptroller General of the United States to conduct an assessment of the responsibilities, workload, and vacancy rates of the Department of Veterans' Affairs' Suicide Prevention Coordinators.

Brindisi says the bill will help bring down the veterans' suicide rate and give the VA the tools they need to succeed.

“One Veteran life lost to suicide is too many,” Brindisi said. “I hear from Veterans across New York who are struggling and as a nation we need to do right by our Veterans. This bill will I am honored the President signed my bill to help our Veterans.”

20 veterans and service members died by suicide every day.

This is Brindisi’s fourth bill signed into law, and his third supporting Veterans and our nation’s service members.

Brindisi is a member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee.