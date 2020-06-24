How about a little axe-throwing to release your frustrations? If that sounds like fun, you only need to drive a short distance from Utica, to Marcy and a popular sports bar and venue.

12 North Sports Bar is hosting outdoor axe-throwing on a regular basis, though the days and times change each week. This week, you can participate on June 24, from 6-9pm. To keep up on additional dates and times as they're added, follow 12 North on Facebook.

In order to participate, you only need to show up. No reservation needed and is based on available lanes at time of walk-in. No axe-throwing experience is necessary. (Do people have axe-throwing experience?) There are even coaches to show you how to hit the bullseye.

All throwers are required to follow safety guidelines and sign a waiver. Save time and complete the online waiver at https://www.rfflr.com/axe_waiver.php

12 North is also hosting corn hole tournaments, if throwing a sharp axe isn't your thing.