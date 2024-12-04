Two Additional Suspects Indicted in Homicide Case of 19-Year-Old Utica Woman

An Oneida County Grand Jury has indicted two additional individuals in connection with the November 8th homicide of Keyamonie Davis, a 19-year-old Utica mother. The indictments were announced on Monday, December 2nd, 2024.

Utica Police had previously announced the arrest of 18-year-old Quadir Pinkney in connection with the shooting death. Police were dispatched to the area of Faxton Street on November 8th after the UPD ShotSpotter technology detected a total of 16 gunshots. Upon arrival they found a male suffering a gunshot wound and 19-year-old Keyamonie Davis also suffering from what would eventually be a fatal gunshot wound.

On Wednesday. Utica Police officials identified a second person who has been indicted in connection with Davis' murder. 19-year-old Dion Ahemti was arrested on December 2nd, 2024 and charged with second degree Murder. Police also announced a third person has been indicted and they will be identified upon their apprehension. Authorities confirmed that the NY/NJ U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is actively working to locate the individual. Updates on their status will be provided as information becomes available.

The Utica Police Department expressed gratitude to the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office for their efforts in pursuing justice. “We thank the DA’s office for their tireless work in assisting us and ensuring justice for Keyamonie’s family and her young daughter,” a statement read.

Keyamonie's death has shaken the community, with local leaders and residents calling for swift justice. Investigations remain ongoing, and authorities encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

