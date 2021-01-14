Two Animals Test Positive For Rabies In Oneida County

The Oneida County Health Department says two animals have tested positive for rabies in Oneida County.

A racoon has tested positive in the Town of Kirkland and a bat tested positive for rabies in Rome.

A cat was exposed to the bat and received a booster shot.

Officials say no people were exposed to either animal.

The Health Department says if you see an animal acting strangely, acting mad or drooling or foaming from the mouth, do not approach it and stay away.

For the safety of pets and the convenience of county residents, the Oneida County Health Department offers Rabies Vaccination Clinics throughout the year in various community locations.

For more information on Rabies Prevention, contact the Oneida County Health Department at (315) 798-5064 or log onto ocgov.net.