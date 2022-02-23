Two Facing Drug Charges Following Execution of Search Warrant in Rome, NY
Two people are facing multiple charges after police executed a search warrant at a home in Rome, New York.
The Rome Police Department and Oneida County Sheriff's Office executed the warrant on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at approximately 6:00am at 644 Parry Street. The home is located between Parry Street and Route 46.
Police say when they arrived they found 38-year-old Dustin A. Pack. He had an active Oneida County Indictment Arrest Warrant for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree.
A 38-year-old woman, identified as Heather A. Brower, was also inside the home. She was arrested on an active Utica City Court / H.O.P.E. "No Bail" warrant.
Police say they found the following in the home as a result of the search warrant:
- 4.5 ounces of methamphetamine
- 10.8 grams of fentanyl
- 1.4 grams of cocaine
- 104 Suboxone strips (not prescribed to any of the tenants)
- a quantity of U.S. currency
- a loaded pistol grip 12 gauge shotgun
- packaging materials
- digital scale
- drug ledgers
- other paraphernalia
Police say that additional charges are possible pending results of the investigation.
Pack and Brower were brought to the Rome Police Department and processed before being brought to the Oneida County Jail.
The RPD's Special Investigation Unit, Detective Division, Special Response Team, and Road Patrol worked with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division in this case.
Police are asking anyone with information about this case to please call the Rome Police Department's TIP Line at: (315) 339.7744 or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at: (866) 730.8477. Tips can also be made online at: www.p3tips.com. Tips to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are confidential.