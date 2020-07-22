Two Incidents Of Gun Violence Being Investigated In Utica

Investigators with the Utica Police Department were busy Tuesday as they began investigations on two separate gun violence incidents in the City.

According to UPD Sgt. Mike Curley the first incident occurred at 5:15 p.m. on the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Units were dispatched to the scene for reports of 'shots fired' in the area.

Curley says, when officers arrived they spoke with a male victim who claimed he and another individual got into an argument. According to police, the victim stated at one point a shotgun was drawn and fired in the victim's direction. The victim tells police he was then struck in the face with the gun by the suspect and he fled. The victim suffered facial injuries and police say they're still trying to establish a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Sgt. Curley also announced an incident that happened Tuesday at 8:20 p.m. on the 100 block of James Street in the city. When officers arrived, police say they discovered a male victim suffering several gunshot wounds to his body. The first officers on scene began life-saving measures, applying a tourniquet until EMS arrived. He was then transported to St. Elizabeth's hospital where at the time of police reporting was listing in critical condition in the operating room.

UPDATED 9:54 a.m.- Utica Police say a shooting incident last night on the 100 block of James Street is now being considered a homicide.

Police say the victim, a 42-year old Utica man, died this morning following surgery at a local hospital.

His identity is not being released until family members are notified.

Police are asking anyone with information about either of these incidents to contact the Utica Police Department at (315) 223-3510 or you can submit a 100% anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.