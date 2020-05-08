Two Juveniles Arrested in Connection with Armed Robbery
New Hartford Police have arrested two juveniles in connection with an armed robbery that happened on April 8th.
Police say multiple victims were waiting in a vehicle in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Oneida Street where they were robbed at gunpoint by four suspects they had arranged to meet.
Two 17-year old boys were arrested and charged with robbery.
One juvenile was also charged with criminal use of a firearm.
Their names are not being released because of their ages.
The investigation is continuing and police say additional arrests are possible.