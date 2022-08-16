When you're a parent, it's always really scary to see when a product you have in your household has been recalled, regardless of the reason for doing so. That's why we're here to let you know that you might be the owner of the latest recall announced by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

This comes just two months after the CPSC warned Americans against using infant rockers for sleep, citing at least 14 deaths linked to products made by Fisher-Price and another by Kids2.

They announced on Monday that more than two million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers sold by Thorley's 4moms line at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide, as well as online at 4moms.com and Amazon are being recalled after a child died due to strangulation.

According to the release, when the swing or rocker is not in use, their restraint straps can hang below the seat and when they aren't strapped into the seat, infants can become entangled in the straps, posing entanglement and strangulation hazards.

4moms has received two reports of infants getting entangled in the strap under an unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after crawling under the product's seat. One 10-month old died from asphyxiation and another 10-month-old baby suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued by a caregiver.

The recall involves MamaRoo models using a three-point harness: versions 1.0 and 2.0 (model number 4M-005), version 3.0 (model number 1026) and version 4.0 (model number 1037). The RockaRoo rocker being recalled has the model number 4M-012, which can be found on its bottom.

If you're a family with a baby who is crawling, you should stop using these swings, and/or keep them out of reach from the child.

Thorley Industries can be reached toll-free at (877) 870-7390 from 8 to 5pm. Eastern time Monday through Friday, by email at safetyandrecall@4moms.com, or online at: 4momsrecall.expertinquiry.com or: 4moms.com.

