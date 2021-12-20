Christmas came early at one Central New York animal park where a baby penguin was born just in time for the holidays.

Flip over the adorable tiny penguin, the newest addition at The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango. Although the regular season is over, you can see the little one at the park when it opens every night with the Wild Winter Wonderland of Lights. The holiday display runs Thursday through Sunday from 5 - 9 PM until January 2.

Credit - Ash Lee via Facebook

The penguin is the latest in a long line of babies born at the park this year. A few weeks ago a tiny kangaroo was born joining the baby giraffe that joined the park in October.

Credit - Wild Animal Park

You can meet some of the wonderful animals, including the new babies, through personal encounters, even after the park closes for the season. Sloth, baby otter, giraffe, including the new baby, hippo, and penguin encounters are available. "We are also planning on offering chubby unicorn encounters very soon," the park said.

Celebrate the Christmas season at The Wild Winter Wonderland of Lights holiday show. Santa will be at the park every night until Christmas.

Don't forget to bring a non-perishable donation when you visit the Wild Winter Wonderland of Lights. You'll receive one entry for every item you donate to win a free giraffe encounter at the park.

Get more details on off-season encounters and the first Wild Winter Wonderland of Lights at TheWildPark.com.

