Two More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed Overnight In Madison County

What was one case on Saturday night, became three the next morning. Madison County officials confirmed the additional cases at a press conference Sunday in Wampsville.

During the press conference Madison County Director of Health Eric Faisst said the patients are all under mandatory Quarantine and are in good health, with mild symptoms.

Faisst says out of 70 people that have been tested so far in the county 25 cases tested negative, 3 tested positive and they are awaiting the results on 42 more cases. Madison County has been made aware of all tests that have been submitted to private labs for test results.

Officials urge anyone who may be feeling any upper respiratory symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath and fever to contact their medical provider and they will decide if a test is necessary.

Testing sites are being planned for the county in the coming week and officials will continue to provide details as they become available. Madison County Board of Supervisors Chairman John Becker encourages residents to practice social distancing, keep up with good hygiene and get reconnected with family.

Governor Andrew Cuomo's New York State PAUSE goes into effect at 8 p.m. tonight.