Two Separate Acts Of Violence Being Investigated In Utica

Utica Police are investigating two separate incidents of violence that occurred in the city. One instance was a shooting, the other a stabbing at a Wendy's.

According to police, on Monday, June 22nd at approximately 11:30 p.m. units were called to an address on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue for reports of an individual struck by gunfire. When officers arrived, they say they witnessed an individual suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Police say an investigation revealed an individual in dark colored clothing and a mask approached the victim and shot him up-close a single time and fled in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to a local hospital and his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. If you have any information on the case, you're asked to to contact the Major Crimes Unit or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

Another incident being investigated happened in the early morning hours Tuesday. Police say, units were dispatched to the Wendy's on Genesee Street in North Utica for a report of a stabbing. Upon officers arrival, they say they discovered a male victim suffering multiple stab wounds and he was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital for emergency treatment. Police say his wounds were serious, but not life-threatening.

Police say during the course of their investigation it was learned an argument ensued that led to a physical altercation just before 1 a.m. between the victim and another employee at the Wendy's. During the course of the altercation, a weapon was brandished and used on the victim. Police say due to the age of the suspects, their identities likely won't be released, but charges are expected to be levied today by the Juvenile Aid Division.

Again, any information you feel would be necessary to the investigation, please share with the Major Crimes Unit, or leave an anonymous tip with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.