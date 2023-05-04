A recent sting checking compliance of New York State's laws regarding alcohol sales to minors resulted in tickets being issued at two locations.

The underage drinking initiative conducted recently by New York State Police included a check of 13 locations, all of which are located in the city of Rome and the town of Lee.

Troopers said all of the following locations were found to be compliance:

Stewarts, 9128 Turin Rd, Lee, NY 13363

9128 Turin Rd, Lee, NY 13363 Dollar General, 9127 Turin Rd, Lee, NY 13363

9127 Turin Rd, Lee, NY 13363 Circle K, 8709 Turin Rd, Lee NY, 13363

8709 Turin Rd, Lee NY, 13363 Dollar General, 8220 Turin Rd, Rome, NY 13440

8220 Turin Rd, Rome, NY 13440 Lombinos, 806 Floyd Ave, Rome, NY 13440

806 Floyd Ave, Rome, NY 13440 Exxon, 916 Floyd Ave, Rome, NY 13440

916 Floyd Ave, Rome, NY 13440 Stewarts, 1373 Floyd Ave, Rome, NY 13440

1373 Floyd Ave, Rome, NY 13440 Mirabito, 268 E Dominick St, Rome, NY 13440

268 E Dominick St, Rome, NY 13440 Stewarts, 1373 Floyd Ave, Rome NY 13440

1373 Floyd Ave, Rome NY 13440 Cliff’s Citgo, 1221 Erie Blvd W, Rome NY 13440

1221 Erie Blvd W, Rome NY 13440 A&M Sunoco, 4644 Rome Taberg Rd Lee, NY 13363

Police did issue tickets following checks at two locations, both in the town of Lee - Delta Liquors on Turin Road and at the Turin Road Mart on Turin Road.

Troopers say tickets were issued to Prasanna Pandi, a 24-year-old from Utica, and Ronald Muttillo, a 76-year-old from Rome, for Unlawfully Dealing with a Child and Prohibitive Sale of Alcohol to a Person under 21-years-old.

The investigation was conducted April 26, officials said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]