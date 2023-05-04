Two Town of Lee Stores Ticketed For Alcohol Sales To Minors
A recent sting checking compliance of New York State's laws regarding alcohol sales to minors resulted in tickets being issued at two locations.
The underage drinking initiative conducted recently by New York State Police included a check of 13 locations, all of which are located in the city of Rome and the town of Lee.
Troopers said all of the following locations were found to be compliance:
- Stewarts, 9128 Turin Rd, Lee, NY 13363
- Dollar General, 9127 Turin Rd, Lee, NY 13363
- Circle K, 8709 Turin Rd, Lee NY, 13363
- Dollar General, 8220 Turin Rd, Rome, NY 13440
- Lombinos, 806 Floyd Ave, Rome, NY 13440
- Exxon, 916 Floyd Ave, Rome, NY 13440
- Stewarts, 1373 Floyd Ave, Rome, NY 13440
- Mirabito, 268 E Dominick St, Rome, NY 13440
- Cliff’s Citgo, 1221 Erie Blvd W, Rome NY 13440
- A&M Sunoco, 4644 Rome Taberg Rd Lee, NY 13363
Police did issue tickets following checks at two locations, both in the town of Lee - Delta Liquors on Turin Road and at the Turin Road Mart on Turin Road.
Troopers say tickets were issued to Prasanna Pandi, a 24-year-old from Utica, and Ronald Muttillo, a 76-year-old from Rome, for Unlawfully Dealing with a Child and Prohibitive Sale of Alcohol to a Person under 21-years-old.
The investigation was conducted April 26, officials said.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]