5 Charged Following Latest Alcohol Compliance Check in Herkimer County; NYSP
That latest round of alcohol ID compliance checks in Herkimer County has landed several store attendants in hot water. It's all done as part of New York State's Underage Drinking Initiative.
Earlier this week, Trooper say a dozen Herkimer County shops included in the compliance check. Of those, seven passed with flying colors, however, five did not.
State Police say the following locations complied with New York State Law:
- Sunoco 4 N. Ann St. Little Falls
- Nice and Easy 279 West Main St. Little Falls
- FasTrac 201 West State St. Herkimer
- Stewarts 260 Mohawk St. Herkimer
- Cliffs 430 Mohawk St Herkimer
- FasTrac 1 West Main St. Mohawk
- Cliffs 412 E. State St. Herkimer
However, store attendants at the following locations were not in compliance in regard to the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 21, according to State Police:
- Sunoco One Dream 6371 Rte 167 Dolgeville
- Stewarts 97 North Main St Dolgeville
- Ann St. Liquors 18 N. Ann St. Little Falls
- Stewarts 22 N. Ann St. Little Falls
- Sam’s Deli – 275 N. Main St Herkimer
The following have been charged with Unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree (PL 160.20) and Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under 21 (ABC 65-1)
- Haroun Ali age 23 from Utica, NY
- Arshdeep Singh, age 20 from Dolgeville, NY
- Christine Sherwood, age 53 from Little Falls, NY
- Joseph Savage, age 42 from Johnstown, NY
- Joshua Blanchard age 29 from Little Falls, NY
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]