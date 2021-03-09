Two Utica Families Escape With Their Lives Following York Street Blaze

A huge plume of smoke could be seen for miles Monday morning after a West Utica home caught fire.

Utica Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll says the fire at 1209 York Street was reported at approximately 11:43 a.m. Monday by an occupant of the home.

Occupants within the home were able to escape with their live and were immediately cared for by volunteers with the American Red Cross.

Those volunteers provided financial aid, health services and emotional support to six people from two families.

There is very little known at this time regarding the cause of the blaze, but Utica Fire officials are working on getting to the bottom of it. Nobody was injured severely as a result of the fire.