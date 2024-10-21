Two Victims Claimed in Fatal Accidents on Oneida County Roads Over the Weekend

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office regrettably reported two fatal accidents over the weekend. Both victims were tragically taken far too early.

33-Year-Old Sasha Hulett of Westmoreland

The first incident happened Saturday afternoon at approximately 3:45. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol reports that deputies responded to the scene of a two-car crash on Stone Road near Peckville Road in the Town of Westmoreland. An initial investigation determined 33-year-old Sasha Hulett of Westmoreland was driving her 2011 Ford Escape eastbound when she crossed over the double yellow line. As a result, Maciol says she struck a 2022 Western Star 4900SF Tractor Trailer being operated by 61-year-old Juan Smith of Maryland.

Maciol sadly reports that Hulett was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics. The operator of the tractor-trailer, Smith, was transported by ambulance to Wynn Hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Unit and Identification Unit.

69-Year-Old Rick Reed of Rome

The second fatal accident of the weekend happened Sunday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m. Sheriff Maciol says 69-year-old Rick Reed of Rome was riding his 2004 Suzuki Motorcycle east on Stokes-Westernville Road. 74-year-old Carol Anderson of Long Boat Key, Florida was operating her 2024 Subaru Outback with her husband, 82-year-old Clifford Anderson, as a passenger. The Andersons were stopped at an intersection and Maciol says they attempted to make a westbound turn onto Stokes-Westernville Road when they were met with Reed on his motorcycle.

Reed struck the front of the Anderson's vehicle and he was ejected from his motorcycle, according to Maciol. Reed was then transported by AmCare Ambulance to Rome Memorial Hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced dead. Carol and Clifford Anderson were brought to Rome Memorial by ambulance for minor injuries. This fatal crash is still being investigated by members of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit.

Thoughts and prayers are going out to all of the individuals involved in each accident, especially family and friends of the victims. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scenes by many other departments including New York State Police, Westmoreland Fire Department, COCVAC Ambulance, Westernville Fire Department and North Country Towing.

