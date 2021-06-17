U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later

How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?

Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.

Someone mysteriously returned a U-Haul trailer that went missing 14 years ago in the darkness of night just outside of Cortland in the Syracuse area back in 2018. When the trailer was rented, George Bush was President, LOST was on TV.

Mitchell Gosser works at a U-Haul office in Polkville, just outside Cortland. "When I opened it up, I'm like 'well that's not normal,'" Gosser said. "And then I was looking for the license plate and the license plate is gone too. So, I knew something was up.""

According to an article from CNY Central, a 6' X 12' trailer was mysteriously dropped off at a U-Haul office in Syracuse and then taken to Cortland County, where it came from 14 years ago.

"For 14 years, multiply that by $30 dollars a day. It would be about $153,000," Gosser said. "You have to add on the tax of course. So, that rounded up to about $165,000."

A regional representative for U-Haul at the time said they were looking for the trailer, then coincidentally, it appeared.

It was dropped off in the darkness of night with no cameras to catch it. The mystery of who owned it, and where it was, lives on. U-Haul ended up scrapping the trailer in Syracuse. Also, U-Haul didn't press any charges.

Weird story though, and it's legend lives on.

