Rome Health Records Zero MRSA Bloodstream Infections

Rome Health is among just 312 hospitals across the country to record no MRSA bloodstream infections during the latest federal reporting period.

The recognition is based on hospital infection data released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The figures cover July 2024 through June 2025 and were updated May 13.

It is an important patient safety benchmark.

MRSA, short for methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus, is a bacteria that is resistant to many commonly used antibiotics. It can cause serious and sometimes life threatening bloodstream infections, especially among hospitalized patients.

“This achievement reflects the commitment of every member of our care team to protecting our patients,” said Katie Friot, director of infection prevention at Rome Health.

Friot said the zero infection rate is the result of staff members following proven prevention practices, along with continued education, training and regular monitoring. She also pointed to the hospital’s ongoing quality improvement efforts.

“Every patient deserves care in an environment where infection prevention is a top priority, and we are proud of the work our team does every day to make that a reality,” Friot said.

The federal Healthcare Associated Infections Hospital database tracks how often patients acquire certain infections while receiving medical treatment. The measurements were developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with information collected through the National Healthcare Safety Network.

Hospitals are compared using what is called a standardized infection ratio. That calculation takes several factors into account, including the size of the hospital, where the patient received care, patient characteristics, laboratory methods and whether the facility is a teaching hospital.

The numbers include all patients treated in acute care hospitals, not just those covered by Medicare. Adult, pediatric and neonatal patients are included.

Rome Health says infection prevention remains a major part of its patient care efforts. That work includes continued surveillance, cooperation among hospital departments, staff education and compliance with nationally recognized safety guidelines.

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