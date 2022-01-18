UAlbany Great Danes to Open Season Against the Georgia Bulldogs

Stillwater native and UAlbany Baseball head coach Jon Mueller announced the Great Danes' 2022 season schedule. The 48-game slate features 18 games at Varsity Field and 30 games on the road. In typical Coach Mueller fashion, UAlbany will open with one of the toughest baseball programs in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia plays in collegiate baseball's #1 conference the SEC.

UAlbany Baseball plays Hartford University at the University at Albany on May 9, 2021. Jay Bendlin/UAlbany Athletics loading...

"We are looking forward to the 2022 campaign with great excitement and focus," said Mueller. "There are a number of guys who have a tremendous amount of experience in conference and postseason competition. Since day one, we have set the bar high and have communicated that on a daily basis."

UAlbany MBASE v. Maine 5-1-21 Kathleen Helman/UAlbany Athletics loading...

The Great Danes kick off the season with a three-game series against the University of Georgia down south. Additional non-conference opponents include UMES, Fairleigh Dickinson, Iona, CCSU, Coppin State, UMass, and Manhattan. America East action picks up on March 18 when the team faces off against rival UMBC in Baltimore. UAlbany will return to Varsity Field for the first time in 2022 just days later when the Great Danes host NJIT on March 25.

February

2/18 – at Georgia, 2:00 p.m.

2/19 – at Georgia, 3:00 p.m.

2/20 – at Georgia, 1:00 p.m.

2/25 – at UMES

2/26 – at UMES (DH)

2/27 – at UMES

The UAlbany baseball team visited NJIT on Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Union, N.J. Matt Kipp/UAlbany Athletics loading...

March

3/2 – at Fairleigh Dickinson, 2:00 p.m.

3/5 – at Iona (DH)

3/6 – at Iona

3/8 – at CCSU, 3:00 p.m.

3/12 – at Coppin State, 12:00 p.m. (DH)

3/13 – at Coppin State, 12:00 p.m.

3/18 – at UMBC*, 3:00 p.m.

3/19 – at UMBC*, 2:00 p.m.

3/20 – at UMBC*, 1:00 p.m.

3/25 – vs. NJIT*, 3:00 p.m.

3/26 – vs. NJIT*, 2:00 p.m.

3/27 – vs. NJIT*, 1:00 p.m.

3/29 – vs. UMass, 3:00 p.m.

April

4/1 – vs. Binghamton*, 3:00 p.m.

4/2 – vs. Binghamton*, 1:00 p.m.

4/3 – vs. Binghamton*, 1:00 p.m.

4/8 – at Stony Brook*, 3:00 p.m.

4/9 – at Stony Brook*, 1:00 p.m.

4/10 – at Stony Brook*, 12:00 p.m.

4/15 – vs. Maine*, 3:00 p.m.

4/16 – vs. Maine*, 1:00 p.m.

4/17 – vs. Maine*, 1:00 p.m.

4/22 – at Hartford*

4/23 – at Hartford*

4/24 – at Hartford*

4/27 – vs. Manhattan, 3:00 p.m.

4/29 – at UMass Lowell*, 6:00 p.m.

4/30 – at UMass Lowell*, 1:00 p.m.

UAlbany Baseball plays Hartford University at the University at Albany on May 9, 2021. Jay Bendlin/UAlbany Athletics loading...

May

5/1 – at UMass Lowell*, 12:00 p.m.

5/4 – vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, 3:00 p.m.

5/6 – vs. Hartford*, 3:00 p.m.

5/7 – vs. Hartford*, 1:00 p.m.

5/8 – vs. Hartford*, 1:00 p.m.

5/13 – at Maine*

5/14 – at Maine*

5/15 – at Maine*

5/19 – vs. UMass Lowell*, 3:00 p.m.

5/20 – vs. UMass Lowell*, 1:00 p.m.

5/21 – vs. UMass Lowell*, 1:00 p.m. (Senior Day)

5/25 – 5/29 – America East Championship

* Denotes America East game