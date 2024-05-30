Was There a UFO on Display at a New York State Air Show?

There has been a lot of talk and attention surrounding the phenomenon of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) lately. Even Congress has held hearings about them. Most recently, people in New York State were talking about what they may or may not have seen during an air show downstate.

The celebrity and entertainment news website TMZ first released the video they obtained exclusively of the footage taken during a NAVY Blue Angels air show on Long Island. As TMZ reported, if you blink you will certainly miss it. But, you can see in the video above the split second of some object appear and disappear quickly.

Photo by Todd Diemer on Unsplash Photo by Todd Diemer on Unsplash loading...

The sighting happened during an annual pre-summer tradition, the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park. While the show was cut shorter than usual due to weather over the weekend, it lasted long enough for the unusual blip to be spotted and caught on camera.

Despite several investigations, committees and hearings in front of Congress it was determined that there is no credible evidence of alien life beyond earth. A PBS report from back in March stated,

The study from the Defense Department’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office analyzed U.S. government investigations since 1945 of reported sightings of unidentified anomalous phenomena, more popularly known as UFOs. It found no evidence that any of them were signs of alien life, or that the U.S. government and private companies had reverse-engineered extraterrestrial technology and were hiding it.

Despite government reports, people are still believers and for those in attendance at the Bethpage Air Show, they may now be part of the group of Americans who can attest to something unusual in the night or day skies. Are you a believer?

UFO Sighting Over Central New York February 24th 2024 It's been a busy end of February for Central New York and UFO sightings. Did you see these crazy lights over Utica? Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

13 Weird Roadside Attractions You Can Visit in New York You never know what you'll see alongside the roads in New York. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams