Jury Seated in Trial of Jussie Smollett, Ex-‘Empire’ Actor

By DON BABWIN, The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has been seated in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett.

The trial will boil down to the question of whether the jury believes the former "Empire" actor's version of what he says was a racist and homophobic attack or that told by two brothers who say they helped the actor fake the attack.

The brothers admit they took part in the "attack" that made headlines around the world but say Smollett planned the whole thing and paid them to do it.

Potential jurors were asked Monday if they have been the victim of a hate crime and if they've watched "Empire" or TMZ.

The trial is expected to last a week.

