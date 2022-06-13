The pain at the pump keeps getting worse for central New York drivers, with gas prices reaching another record high.

According to AAA Northeast, the average prices in the Utica-Rome area is $4.98, up ten cents from last week.

A year ago, we were paying $3.15 a gallon.

AAA says today’s price means it costs $75 for a 15-gallon fill up. A year ago, the same trip to the gasoline station had a driver pulling a little more than $46 from their pocket.

New York state’s average gas price is up 15 cents this week, averaging $5.03 a gallon.

That’s 35 cents higher than a month ago and two cents higher that the national average.

“With gas prices near or above five dollars, and inflation at a four-decade high, many consumers will begin to change their driving habits, but demand is still high, said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs. “After two consecutive summers of restricted travel and socialization, Americans seem more reluctant to stay home in spite of strain on their budgets.”

Artessa also says domestic gasoline demand hasn’t weakened significantly enough to affect crude oil prices. She say all eyes will be on domestic gasoline demand over the next few weeks to see if record prices force consumers to cut back.

AAA Northeast’s June 13 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 15 cents higher than last week, averaging $5.01 a gallon.

Today’s national average price is 58 cents higher than a month ago and $1.94 higher than this day last year..

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago New York $5.03 $4.88 $4.68 $3.01 Utica, NY $4.98 $4.78 $4.65 $3.15 Massachusetts $5.04 $4.96 $4.47 $2.94 Connecticut $4.98 $4.89 $4.49 $3.09 Pennsylvania $5.06 $4.95 $4.58 $3.18

*Prices as of June 13, 2022

The AAA Gas Prices website is your resource for up-to-date fuel price information.

