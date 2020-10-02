Unauthorized Football Game In Rome Leads To Several Fights

One person was arrested and five teens were taken into custody following a number of fights at Guyer Field in Rome Thursday afternoon.

Rome Police were called for a report of a juvenile with a gun, but they found no evidence of any weapon.

While there, officers noticed a football game being played on the field with a large crowd.

Police say several fights broke out between juveniles in the crowd of about 200 people.

Members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and State Police assisted in breaking up the fights and dispersing the crowd.

A Utica man was arrested for disorderly conduct and five juveniles were taken into custody and released to their parents.

Officials say the football game, which involved teenagers from the Rome and Utica area, was organized through social media, but it didn’t not have authorization from the City.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected.

Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo has issued a statement regarding the incident at Guyer Field.

Izzo says the city will not tolerate disrespectful activity at its parks and playgrounds, disrespect toward neighbors around the park facilities and disruption of their neighborhoods.

She also says the city will not tolerate any disrespect toward police officers.

The mayor says activities such as these are a clear violation of the Governor’s coronavirus guidelines and will not be tolerated at city parks.

