UPD Asking For Public’s Help In Finding Murder Suspect

Utica Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 25-year old Charles Phillips.

Phillips, who is on the UPD’s Ten Most Wanted list, has an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder in the December 2020 death of Jahzier Johnson.

Police say the weapon used in the crime has not been recovered.

Anyone with information on Phillips’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Utica Police Warrants Unit at (315) 690 1834.